Eight Teams Showing Interest in Former New York Yankees Reliever Tommy Kahnle
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, eight teams are showing interest in free agent reliever Tommy Kahnle, who most recently played with the New York Yankees.
The 35-year-old Kahnle was an integral part of the Yankees bullpen as they advanced all the way to the World Series in 2024. Though he went 0-2, he had a pristine 2.11 ERA over 42.2 innings. He struck out 46 batters.
Lifetime, Kahnle has appeared in parts of 10 big-league seasons with the Yankees, Colorado Rockies, Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. He's 10-14 with a 3.47 ERA, appearing in 390 games. He'd be a nice get for any interested team in the bullpen and probably would excel for someone in a sixth or seventh-inning role, so the Yankees used him in the eighth inning down the stretch.
Despite still throwing in the mid-90s, the Yankees turned Kahnle into a changeup specialist in 2024.
At one point during the ALCS, he threw 44 consecutive changeups.
If Kahnle were to leave the Yankees, it wouldn't be the only potential big loss for them in the bullpen. Clay Holmes is also a free agent and he's generating strong interest around the league also.
The Yankees lost to the Dodgers in five games in the World Series. Before they can worry about the state of their bullpen, they have to figure out what's going on with Juan Soto. They are one of five known suitors for Soto, who could make his free agent decision by the time the winter meetings come around next week.
