New York Yankees Release Former All-Star in Surprising Roster Move
Currently in possession of the first wild card spot in the American League, the New York Yankees have made the surprising move to release veteran right-hander Marcus Stroman.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today had the information and added that Stroman will have interest as a starter amongst other teams.
He doesn't mention which teams, but a contender like the Seattle Mariners could use him to cover for the injured Bryce Miller, and a team like the Houston Astros could use him as well, given all the injuries in their rotation.
Furthermore, Stroman is set to become a free agent after the season, so would he rather go pitch for a non-contender like the Chicago White Sox or the Atlanta Braves in order to rebuild his value for the offseason? All options are on the table.
An 11-year veteran of the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs and Yankees, Stroman is a two-time All-Star who owns a 90-87 career record. He's won double-digit games six times in his career and helped the Blue Jays to the American League Championship Series twice.
His position with the Yankees has been untenable for a while now, as New York didn't pitch him at all in the 2024 postseason. Furthermore, he would have pitched this year in the bullpen if they hadn't had injuries to Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil.
Stroman has also dealt with injury himself, and is just 3-2 with a 6.23 ERA.
The Yankees will be back in action on Friday night against the Miami Marlins.
