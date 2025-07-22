New York Yankees Youngster in Poor Company This Season as Team Struggles
The New York Yankees fell to four games back of the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East with a 4-1 loss against the Jays on Monday night at Rogers Centre.
At 55-45, the Yankees still own the first wild card spot in the American League, but they have World Series aspirations after falling just short in the Fall Classic a season ago.
If New York is going to get there again, they will undoubtedly need more from shortstop Anthony Volpe, who has continued to struggle in 2025.
Per Paul Hembekides of ESPN:
Anthony Volpe value this season
(via @Fangraphs):
Batting (-5.4)
Base Running (-1.1)
Fielding (-2.8)
He is 1 of 14 qualifiers measured as a value-negative player in all 3 phases.
The 24-year-old, who won a Gold Glove in 2023, now leads the American League in errors (12). He's hitting just .214 with 12 home runs and 53 RBIs. He's stolen just 10 bases. Despite his struggles, there's been no talk of the Yankees looking to upgrade at the shortstop position this trade season. They've been linked to third base help, specifically in the form of Eugenio Suarez (D-backs) and Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates).
The Yankees and Blue Jays will play another critical matchup on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:07 p.m. ET. Yankees rookie Cam Schlittler will make the start against veteran right-hander Max Scherzer.
Scherzer is 1-0 with a 4.70 ERA while Schlittler has gone 1-0 with a 5.06. The two teams will wrap up the series on Wednesday. The Yankees will be off on Thursday.
