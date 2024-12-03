Embattled Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Alek Manoah Takes Another Critical Step in Rehab
Former Toronto Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah took another critical step in his rehab from Tommy John surgery on Monday, throwing a baseball for the first time.
Manoah expressed excitement at the milestone on social media, with Blue Jays Today putting out his words from Instagram on "X:"
Alek Manoah is throwing the baseball for the first time since his TJ surgery. He posted this on his Instagram:
“Day 168 post surgery. Hard to describe the emotions and excitement, feels like opening day in December. Tons to be grateful for over these last 168 days and even more gratifying today to be able to do what I love the most, throw that little white ball! Thank you God”
Manoah had the internal bracing procedure, which is becoming more common among players. These means he'd likely be back quicker than if he had had a traditional Tommy John. Even so, he's likely to miss most - if not all of the 2025 season. He is under contract through the 2027 campaign.
The 26-year-old made just five starts in 2024, going 1-2 with a 3.70 ERA. He struck out 26 batters in 24.1 innings, starting to flash some of the stuff that made him one of the better pitchers in baseball in 2022.
Manoah made the All-Star team in that 2022 season, going 16-7 with a 2.24 ERA. He also finished third in the American League Cy Young voting, helping the Jays get to the playoffs.
However, the 2023 season was a horrific one for Manoah, who went just 3-9 with a 5.87 ERA. He was demoted to the minor leagues and finished the year on the injured list.
He was injured in spring training 2024 as well and began the year in Triple-A before getting called back up.
With Manoah out of the picture for now, the Jays currently plan to have Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, Jose Berrios, Bowden Francis and Yariel Rodriguez in the rotation. That said, they've been linked to several high-profile starters this offseason, including Max Fried and Corbin Burnes.
