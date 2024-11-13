Embattled Wander Franco of Tampa Bay Rays to Face More Charges After Latest Arrest
On Monday, Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was arrested in the Dominican Republic as the result of an altercation in which guns were drawn.
Based on further reporting from ESPN, we now know that there was no proper documentation found for the firearm and that Franco will face charges.
Per ESPN:
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco will face charges of illegal use and possession of a firearm related to his arrest in an armed altercation in the Dominican Republic countryside, public prosecutors said Tuesday...
Prosecutors said a Glock with its magazine and 15 rounds of ammunition but no registration papers was found in Franco's black Mercedes-Benz at the time of the altercation.
Police said the firearm was registered to Branly Fernando Lugo Rodríguez, who Franco said was his uncle...
No court date has yet been set for Franco's arraignment. The use and possession of illegal firearms carries a maximum sentence of three to five years plus a fine.
It's the latest in a string of serious legal issues for Franco, who hasn't played since August of 2023. At that time, Franco was placed on administrative leave after allegations surfaced of him having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.
He is set to face trial in December on charges of sexual abuse, sexual exploitation against a minor and human trafficking. He is currently on the restricted list and is not being paid by the Rays. Once the legal process plays out, Major League Baseball can start to think about Franco's future in the sport. There has been speculation that he'll never play Major League Baseball again, and as of this time, he can't even travel to the United States.
The 23-year-old Franco was an All-Star in 2023. He hit .281 with 17 homers and 58 RBI prior to these allegations arising and ending his season. He signed an 11-year deal with the Rays in 2021. Eventually, all or part of that $182 million contract will be up for the Rays to go after.
