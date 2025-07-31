SI

Twins Send Reliever Griffin Jax to Rays, Cap Off Trade Deadline Moves

The biggest sellers of the trade deadline close out by sending Griffin Jax to the Rays.

The Twins continue their trade deadline fire sale by sending Griffin Jax to the Rays.
In the final minutes before the trade deadline hit, the Minnesota Twins agreed to trade reliever Griffin Jax to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for starting pitcher Taj Bradley, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported.

The Rays ship off another starting pitcher after previously sending right-handed starter Zack Littell to the Reds on Wednesday. They bring in Jax, who is 1-– with a 4.50 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 46 innings pitched this season. While his ERA isn't ideal, Jax has tallied an impressive amount of strikeouts, and holds a 5.5 strikeout-walk ratio this season.

After being the biggest sellers at the deadline this year, the Twins bring in Bradley, who is 6–6 with a 4.61 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 21 starts this season. Minnesota had previously traded away utilityman Willi Castro, infielder Carlos Correa, outfielder Harrison Bader, starting pitcher Chris Paddack, and relievers Jhoan Duran, Danny Coulombe and Brock Stewart all in the final days before the deadline.

By the time the Twins take the field again for Friday's game against the Guardians, their lineup and bullpen might be unrecognizable.

