ESPN Insider Shreds Toronto Blue Jays, Calls The Offseason an "Unmitigated Disaster"
According to ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan, the Toronto Blue Jays offseason has been an "unmitgated disaster."
Per Passan, who was grading team's offseasons in a recent piece:
An unmitigated disaster. The Blue Jays whiffed on Soto. They whiffed on Burnes. They whiffed on Fried. They have not locked up Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a contract extension, and every day without one brings him a day closer to his impending free agency.
The Blue Jays have a lot of good things to sell. Toronto is an incredible city. The team's spring complex and renovated Rogers Centre are both top facilities. They have money and are willing to spend it. But in an AL East with a Yankees team that made the World Series, an ascendant Red Sox team, an always-competitive Tampa Bay squad and a Baltimore Orioles unit that could be the best of them all, the Blue Jays don't rate quite the same. And with an uninspiring farm system -- multiple free agent players took notice -- and next to no foundational players under contract beyond 2025, ultimately the good is counterbalanced by the not so good.
It's hard to disagree with anything that Passan says. The Jays finished last in the American League East in 2024 at 74-88 and have tried to buy their way back into contention, but they can't get anyone to take their money. They also whiffed on Teoscar Hernandez before he re-signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
There's still time to convince Alex Bregman or Anthony Santander to do it, but time is running out fast with spring training approaching in just over one month.
And Guerrero Jr. has said that he won't negotiate a contract extension beyond the beginning of spring training, which means the clock is ticking there also.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.