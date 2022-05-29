Skip to main content
VIDEO: Giants' Evan Longoria Hits Go-Ahead Home Run in 6-4 Win Over Cincinnati Reds

VIDEO: Giants' Evan Longoria Hits Go-Ahead Home Run in 6-4 Win Over Cincinnati Reds

San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria, fresh off the IL, hit a go-ahead three-run homer in a six-run eighth inning as the Giants took a game from the Cincinnati Reds, 6-4.

San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria, fresh off the IL, hit a go-ahead three-run homer in a six-run eighth inning as the Giants took a game from the Cincinnati Reds, 6-4.

Evan Longoria has been a more than welcomed addition back into the lineup for the San Francisco Giants after missing multiple weeks due to right index finger surgery.

In his 15 games since being activated off the IL, Longo has hit four home runs and is hitting .240 thus far, including a massive home run for the Giants against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Down 2-0 going into the top of the eighth inning, Longoria came to the plate with two outs and runners on first and second. 

At that point, the Giants were trailing 2-1, and with a 3-2 count on him and Cincinnati reliever Art Warren needing just one strike to get out of the inning, Longoria sent a souvenir into the right field seats.

Longoria is on a much better home run pace this year than in year's previous, hitting roughly .25 home runs a game. 

If he kept that up for his 81-game 2021 season, he would have had another 20+ home run season.

We've seen Longoria hit 30+ home runs a season while he was with the Tampa Bay Rays, and his latest 20 home run season was in 2019, his lone 20 home run season as a member of a Giants.

Right now, San Francisco has just one player with more than four home runs on the season, that being outfielder Joc Pederson.

While the Giants improved to 25-21 on the season with the win, having more steady offense is going to really help out this team, especially coming the way of the long ball.

Last year saw an offensive-minded Giants team, one that hit 241 homers and recorded 768 RBI, the most since the 2001. 

While last season might be a tough one to replicate, getting in the same vicinity will propel San Francisco back to the playoffs for a second straight season.

USATSI_18388017_168388303_lowres
News

VIDEO: Giants' Evan Longoria Hits Go-Ahead Home Run in 6-4 Win Over Cincinnati Reds

By Alex Murphy1 minute ago
USATSI_18387749_168388303_lowres
News

VIDEO: Rafael Devers Hits 11th Home Run of 2022 Season for Boston Red Sox

By Alex Murphy1 hour ago
USATSI_18378080_168388303_lowres
News

VIDEO: Nolan Gorman Hits First MLB Home Run, 449-Foot Shot

By Alex Murphy3 hours ago
USATSI_18381164_168388303_lowres
News

Rougned Odor Stays Hot as Baltimore Orioles Defeat Boston Red Sox, 4-2

By Alex Murphy19 hours ago
USATSI_18378918_168388303_lowres
News

What's Going Right For Paul Goldschmidt This May?

By Alex Murphy20 hours ago
USATSI_18363248_168388303_lowres
News

Is This the End of the Road for Dallas Keuchel?

By Alex Murphy22 hours ago
USATSI_18378470_168388303_lowres
News

Nate Eovaldi Throws Complete Game for Boston Red Sox in 5-3 Win Over Orioles

By Alex MurphyMay 28, 2022
USATSI_18378004_168388303_lowres
News

Nationals' Victor Robles Records Career-High Six RBI in Three At-Bats Against Rockies

By Alex MurphyMay 28, 2022
USATSI_18374244_168388303_lowres
News

Baltimore Orioles Rally From Down 8-2, Defeat Boston Red Sox, 12-8

By Alex MurphyMay 27, 2022