VIDEO: Giants' Evan Longoria Hits Go-Ahead Home Run in 6-4 Win Over Cincinnati Reds

Evan Longoria has been a more than welcomed addition back into the lineup for the San Francisco Giants after missing multiple weeks due to right index finger surgery.

In his 15 games since being activated off the IL, Longo has hit four home runs and is hitting .240 thus far, including a massive home run for the Giants against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Down 2-0 going into the top of the eighth inning, Longoria came to the plate with two outs and runners on first and second.

At that point, the Giants were trailing 2-1, and with a 3-2 count on him and Cincinnati reliever Art Warren needing just one strike to get out of the inning, Longoria sent a souvenir into the right field seats.

Longoria is on a much better home run pace this year than in year's previous, hitting roughly .25 home runs a game.

If he kept that up for his 81-game 2021 season, he would have had another 20+ home run season.

We've seen Longoria hit 30+ home runs a season while he was with the Tampa Bay Rays, and his latest 20 home run season was in 2019, his lone 20 home run season as a member of a Giants.

Right now, San Francisco has just one player with more than four home runs on the season, that being outfielder Joc Pederson.

While the Giants improved to 25-21 on the season with the win, having more steady offense is going to really help out this team, especially coming the way of the long ball.

Last year saw an offensive-minded Giants team, one that hit 241 homers and recorded 768 RBI, the most since the 2001.

While last season might be a tough one to replicate, getting in the same vicinity will propel San Francisco back to the playoffs for a second straight season.