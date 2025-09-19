Fastball

Ex-Marlins Pitcher Emerging as 'Breakout' Ace Since Trade to Orioles

The Marlins and Orioles may have pulled off a solid win-win trade last year...

Zach Pressnell

Apr 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Orioles hat and glove sits in the dugout during the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Marlins have made a lot of big trades over the last few years. While the trades involving players like Luis Arráez and Jesús Luzardo have stolen the spotlight, for good reason, the trade involving Trevor Rogers may be the best under-the-radar move made over the last few seasons.

The Marlins acquired Kyle Stowers and Connor Norby in exchange for Rogers. Stowers looks to be a superstar outfielder for the Marlins, while Norby seems to be an everyday starter, too. But Rogers has been incredible for the Baltimore Orioles, too, which makes this one of the best win-win trades of this century.

Joel Reuter recently shared some praise for Rogers and listed him as one of the top breakout pitchers in baseball this year. Rogers has been one of the best pitchers in the league this year, but he hasn't garnered the attention that other top arms have.

Trevor Rogers has dominated with the Orioles this season

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Trevor Roger
Sep 12, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Trevor Rogers (28) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

"Trevor Rogers has been a frontline MLB starter in the past, posting a 2.64 ERA with 157 strikeouts in 133 innings during his rookie season in 2021 to finish runner-up in NL Rookie of the Year voting and earn an All-Star selection," Reuter wrote. "However, he struggled to a 5.09 ERA and 1.52 WHIP in 249.1 innings in the three years that followed, and opened the 2025 season in the minors. He joined the MLB rotation on May 24 with 6.1 shutout innings of two-hit ball, and he has been one of the best pitchers in the majors during the second half."

Rogers was seemingly unusable last season, as he would get lit up practically every time out. But he has been dominant each time out this year.

The lefty holds a sub-1.50 ERA in 100 2/3 innings. The most earned runs he's allowed in a single start this year has been three, and that's only happened once. More often than not, the lefty surrenders one or zero runs in a dominant performance.

In a three or four-start stretch, this can be called a hot stretch, but Rogers has done it over 100-plus innings. His dominance gives the Orioles some hope for the future.

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He's produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism.

