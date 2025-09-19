Marlins Struck Gold; Trade Acquisition Emerging As 'Breakout' Star
The Miami Marlins don't have a lot to be excited about this year. In fact, they've traded most of their top talent over the last year or two, including massive deals that sent players like Luis Arráez to new teams in exchange for top prospects.
The Marlins have held onto a pair of talented pitchers, though. Sandy Alcántara and Edward Cabrera have been thrown around in trade rumors for more than a year now, but neither righty has been traded. There's a chance the Marlins will explore this idea in the offseason, though. In fact, it might make the most sense for the Marlins to cut ties with Alcántara at the very least.
Either way, the Marlins still have a few young players to be excited about. In fact, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently highlighted outfielder Kyle Stowers as one of MLB's top breakout players of 2025. Stowers, alongside Connor Norby, was acquired in the trade that sent Trevor Rogers to the Baltimore Orioles.
Kyle Stowers called top "breakout" outfielder of 2025
"Infielder Connor Norby looked like the prize of the 2024 deadline deal that sent Trevor Rogers to the Orioles when he finished last season as the best hitter in the Marlins lineup, but it's Kyle Stowers who now looks like a franchise cornerstone after being plucked from the Baltimore farm system in that same trade," Reuter wrote. "The 27-year-old has been sidelined since Aug. 15 with a strained oblique or his numbers would look even better, and elite batted-ball data suggests his breakout performance is the real deal."
Stowers never received much of a chance with the Orioles, but he's been dominant in his first full campaign in Miami. It seems like every time he puts the bat on the ball, it's hit hard.
Stowers has looked like a franchise outfielder for the Marlins, slugging 27 home runs and 28 doubles, while posting a 123 OPS+ and 2.9 WAR in 167 games in Miami. It seems like his run with Miami is more than a hot stretch.
Heading into 2026, Stowers could emerge as one of the top young sluggers in the National League.
