Fans Baffled By Ingrid Andress' National Anthem Performance Before Home Run Derby
The broadcast had started, the participants had been introduced and the 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby was about to begin.
The only thing left to take care of was the national anthem.
Four-time Grammy-nominated country artist Ingrid Andress had the honor of performing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Monday night. After she was announced over the PA system, it was time for her to let it rip.
The consensus was that Andress didn't exactly kill it.
Andress' voice wavered right off the bat, and it didn't take her long to miss a few notes. Things didn't get prettier as the song continued, either, with Andress especially struggling on the final few lines.
The home crowd still gave Andress a round of applause, but fans online weren't as kind.
The performance drew comparisons to Fergie's infamous national anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, which is routinely held up as one of the worst ever. Ironically, Andress may have matched her at another All-Star event, and she was singing in front of 40,000 people instead of 18,000.
Andress, 32, was born in Southfield, Michigan, and grew up in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. She attended the world-renowned Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, on a scholarship before eventually dropping out.
Following an appearance on the NBC a cappella show "The Sing-Off," Andress moved to Nashville, Tennessee, and became a popular songwriter.
Andress' single "More Hearts Than Mine" hit it big in April 2019, setting the tone for her album "Lady Like," which earned her three Grammy Nominations and the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart in 2020.
Her last album, "Good Person" came out in 2022.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.