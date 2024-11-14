Fans on Social Media Had Endless Jokes About Rays Paying Yankees to Use Their Ballpark
On Thursday, news came out that the Tampa Bay Rays will be playing their home games in 2025 at George M. Steinbrenner Field, home of the New York Yankees spring training facility.
This is in response to the damage at Tropicana Field, which has been rendered unplayable for the 2025 season as a result of Hurricane Milton.
In addition to the Rays playing at the ballpark, they will also be paying the Yankees $15 million. Per @Spotrac on social media:
Per an AP MLB report, the #Yankees will gain about $15M in additional revenue this coming season per their agreement to allow the #Rays to play their home games at Steinbrenner Field.
This fact caused social media to break out in a bevy of jokes...
From longtime Tampa sports personality Zac Blobner:
I get it, the Yankees need that money.....
Per the @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy:
The Yankees will make more money off the Rays playing at Steinbrenner Field in 2025 than any single Rays player will make in salary in 2025
Per Matt Weyrich of the Baltimore Sun:
Largest salaries on the Rays’ payroll for next season:
1. New York Yankees ($15M)
T-2. Brandon Lowe ($10.5M)
T-2. Jeffrey Springs ($10.5M)
4. Yandy Díaz ($10M)
5. Pete Fairbanks ($3.817M)
Though the Rays have been rumored to be interested in Juan Soto this offseason, it doesn't seem likely that they'll break the bank in free agency to push the Yankees down that list either.
It also remains to be seen how players around the league feel about playing in a spring training facility, and how it will impact the Rays ability to sign players for this upcoming year.
