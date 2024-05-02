Cleveland Guardians' Legend C.C. Sabathia Elected to Team's Hall of Fame
Congratulations are in order for former left-handed ace C.C. Sabathia, who was announced as the newest member of the Cleveland Guardians' Hall of Fame.
Sabathia, who enjoyed a 19-year big league career with the Indians (Guardians), New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers, spent eight years in Cleveland. With the Indians franchise, he made three All-Star teams and went 106-71. He led the majors in innings during the 2007 season and won the Cy Young Award that season. He was traded in 2007 to Milwaukee and still won the AL Cy Young despite leaving the league in July.
He eventually went onto New York for 11 years and helped the Yankees win the 2009 World Series, earning three more All-Star appearances.
The Guardians decision to announce this honor on Thursday was not by accident. The date, May 2nd, coincides with Sabathia's number "52." The ceremony will take place on August 3rd.
From the team's release:
“We are so very excited to honor CC Sabathia as the newest member of the Guardians Hall of Fame,” said Guardians senior vice president of public affairs Bob DiBiasio in a statement. “Following his selection as our No. 1 Draft pick in the 1998 June Draft, CC burst onto the Cleveland baseball scene in grand fashion. His rookie season of 2001, at age 20, saw him win 17 games. A commanding presence on the mound, CC also had a commanding spirit for his teammates and those in need of a helping hand off the field. The PitCCh In Foundation, created by Sabathia and his wife, Amber, aims to enrich the lives of youth through educational and athletic activities and will be the lasting legacy of a big man with an even bigger heart.”
