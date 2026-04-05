Former All-Star Could Be Perfect Fit for Astros Following Hunter Brown's Injury

The Houston Astros may have to get creative with their plans for their starting pitching staff following an injury to the team's ace.

Right-handed pitcher Hunter Brown has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to a right shoulder strain, the Astros announced on Sunday. This marks the first time the 27-year-old will go on the injured list, according to The Athletic's Chandler Rome, and it's unclear how long he'll be sidelined.

Brown has been a consistent presence in Houston's rotation over the last few years, throwing at least 155 innings and striking out over 175 hitters in each of the past three seasons. In 2025, he finished third in American League Cy Young Award voting after posting a 2.43 ERA with 206 strikeouts in 31 starts for the Astros.

Many Houston fans were likely looking for the hard-throwing righty to build on that campaign in 2026, especially after the Astros chose not to re-sign Framber Valdez in free agency this offseason. But now, Houston will have to decide how to replace Brown in the rotation.

Lucas Giolito could be the Astros' answer to fill in for Hunter Brown

Aug 31, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

If Brown isn't expected to miss a large chunk of the season, the Astros will likely try to use some of the minor league arms already in the team's system for a couple of spot starts. But shoulder injuries can be tricky, especially with pitchers. So if Houston's ace is sidelined for an extended period of time, the team may have to look for an outside option.

Luckily for the Astros, one former All-Star pitcher is somehow still a free agent. Right-handed pitcher Lucas Giolito remains one of the bigger mysteries from the past offseason, going unsigned after posting a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts for the Boston Red Sox in 2025. The 31-year-old does have his own past injury concerns, but at this point, the Astros would be hard-pressed to find another quality arm to insert into their rotation without making a trade.

While it seems like a theoretical Giolito and Houston pairing is a match made in heaven right now, it remains to be seen if the Astros will even look to add an external pitcher in the wake of Brown's injury. The next update on Houston's ace could loom large in determining what roster moves the team deems necessary.