Red Sox, Tigers Aren't Alone Among MLB's Biggest 2026 Letdowns
Expectations and results don't always go hand-in-hand. That certainly has been the case for a handful of expected contenders so far this season.
It's May 25 and soon enough, teams will start to run out of time to dig themselves out of these early-season holes. With that being said, let's dive right in. Here are the biggest disappointments so far in the 2026 Major League Baseball season.
Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox simply cannot catch a break. Boston is 22-30 on the season so far through 52 games and is 13 games out of first place in the American League East. The Red Sox fired former manager Alex Cora and while there have been a few positive moments since, Boston hasn't been able to maintain any momentum. This past weekend was a perfect example. The Red Sox swept the Kansas City Royals but then followed up by getting swept by the Minnesota Twins. The Royals series was great and then the Twins series was one of the club's worst of the season so far.
Baltimore Orioles
The Orioles went out and signed Pete Alonso this past offseason, along with a few other intriguing pieces. But the Orioles just haven't been able to get things right in the standings. The Orioles haven't been much better than Boston and is 23-30 on the season.
Detroit Tigers
The Tigers are 21-33 on the season so far. At this point, it seems like Detroit should absolutely trade ace Tarik Skubal away. USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote on Sunday that the expectation is that four teams will be most in the mix for the Tigers ace: Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, or the San Diego Padres.
Houston Astros
The Astros have had some bad luck so far this season, like Carlos Correa getting hurt and missing the rest of the 2026 season. Houston is 23-31 on the season, despite looking like a legit contender to kick off the 2025 season.
New York Mets
The New York Mets have all of the talent in the world, but it hasn't resulted in wins. The Mets are 22-31 on the season so far and are 4-6 over their last 10 games. New York simply hasn't been able to get out of its own way.
San Francisco Giants
Rafael Devers has started to turn things around offensively over the last few weeks, but the Giants haven't been able to get anything going so far this season, despite a plenty of big-name talent. The Giants are 22-31 on the season so far.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com