Red Sox, Tigers Aren't Alone Among MLB's Biggest 2026 Letdowns

Expectations and results don't always go hand-in-hand. That certainly has been the case for a handful of expected contenders so far this season.

It's May 25 and soon enough, teams will start to run out of time to dig themselves out of these early-season holes. With that being said, let's dive right in. Here are the biggest disappointments so far in the 2026 Major League Baseball season.

Boston Red Sox

Mar 2, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hats and gloves during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Boston Red Sox simply cannot catch a break. Boston is 22-30 on the season so far through 52 games and is 13 games out of first place in the American League East. The Red Sox fired former manager Alex Cora and while there have been a few positive moments since, Boston hasn't been able to maintain any momentum. This past weekend was a perfect example. The Red Sox swept the Kansas City Royals but then followed up by getting swept by the Minnesota Twins. The Royals series was great and then the Twins series was one of the club's worst of the season so far.

Baltimore Orioles

May 22, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles infielder Pete Alonso (25) asks for time out while batting in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

The Orioles went out and signed Pete Alonso this past offseason, along with a few other intriguing pieces. But the Orioles just haven't been able to get things right in the standings. The Orioles haven't been much better than Boston and is 23-30 on the season.

Detroit Tigers

Apr 29, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Tigers are 21-33 on the season so far. At this point, it seems like Detroit should absolutely trade ace Tarik Skubal away. USA Today's Bob Nightengale wrote on Sunday that the expectation is that four teams will be most in the mix for the Tigers ace: Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, or the San Diego Padres.

Houston Astros

May 1, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Astros have had some bad luck so far this season, like Carlos Correa getting hurt and missing the rest of the 2026 season. Houston is 23-31 on the season, despite looking like a legit contender to kick off the 2025 season.

New York Mets

May 22, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Juan Soto (22) looks on against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have all of the talent in the world, but it hasn't resulted in wins. The Mets are 22-31 on the season so far and are 4-6 over their last 10 games. New York simply hasn't been able to get out of its own way.

San Francisco Giants

May 23, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers (16) during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Rafael Devers has started to turn things around offensively over the last few weeks, but the Giants haven't been able to get anything going so far this season, despite a plenty of big-name talent. The Giants are 22-31 on the season so far.