Former All-Star Mark Buehrle Headlines Former Chicago White Sox on Hall of Fame Ballot
Former Chicago White Sox ace Mark Buehrle headlines a group of former Sox players on the 2025 National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot.
In terms of former Sox players, Andruw Jones, Manny Ramirez and Omar Vizquel are also on the ballot. According to NBC Chicago, this will be the fifth straight year that Buehrle is on the ballot.
Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Mark Buehrle will be back on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for the fifth time this winter.
Buehrle saw his vote share decrease in 2024, but still appeared on 8.3% of ballots to ensure that he would be up for a vote again in the 2025 balloting.
The 45-year-old Buehrle spent 16 years in the big leagues, including 12 with the White Sox, one with the Miami Marlins and three with the Toronto Blue Jays. He went 214-160 overall, tossing a perfect game in his career and pitching to a 3.81 ERA.
He led the American League in innings pitched in two different seasons and was a four-time All-Star with the Sox. He helped Chicago capture the 2005 World Series championship and won double-digit games in 11 different seasons with the Sox.
Though he's unlikely to make the Hall of Fame, it's an incredible accomplishment for Buehrle to even stay on the ballot this long. Longtime Seattle Mariners outfielder Ichiro Suzuki is on the ballot for the first time this year, as is former Yankees star CC Sabathia.
Ichiro is widely expected to get in and could be a unanimous selection.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.