ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 RHP Paxton Schultz recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight



🔹 LHP Justin Bruihl selected to the Major League roster and will be active tonight



🔹 RHP Erik Swanson DFA’d



🔹 RHP Bowden Francis placed on 15-day IL (right shoulder impingement) pic.twitter.com/JGRwDOR38Q