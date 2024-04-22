Jose Canseco Starts Petition to Get Himself Hired as Athletics' Manager in Sacramento
More than three decades since he last suited up for the team, Jose Canseco is trying to return to the Oakland Athletics.
And even though the club won't be in Oakland much longer, the slugger says he is willing to follow them to their next home.
Canseco started a Change.org petition on Monday titled "Appoint Jose Canseco as Manager of the Sacramento A's." He previously tossed his hat into the ring on Saturday, when he urged the Athletics to consider him as a managerial candidate when they move to Las Vegas in 2028, but he pivoted to their upcoming temporary home of Sacramento for the formal proposal.
Here is the description Team Canseco wrote for its petition:
We are calling on the owners and decision-makers of the Athletics baseball team to consider appointing Jose Canseco as their manager once they relocate to Sacramento.
Jose Canseco, a former player for the Athletics, is not only familiar with the team's culture and history but also has a deep understanding of baseball that could be beneficial in guiding this team. During his career with the Athletics (1985-1992), he was named an All-Star 4 times and won 2 World Series championships. His leadership could bring about a new era of success for this franchise in its new city.
Please join us in advocating for Jose Canseco's appointment as manager by signing this petition today.
The petition received just 86 signatures in its first hour online.
The 59-year-old has never been a manager at any professional, semi-professional or collegiate level.
Canseco played for the Athletics from 1985 to 1992, leading the team to their most recent World Series championship in 1989. He and Mark McGwire joined forces to make up the Bash Brothers, standing out as one of the most powerful duos in baseball history.
After winning AL Rookie of the Year in 1986, Canseco won AL MVP in 1988. He averaged 33 home runs and 103 RBI a season during his time in Oakland, batting .264 with an .851 OPS in an Athletics uniform.
Canseco finished his MLB career with six All-Star appearances, four Silver Sluggers and 462 homers, which are tied for 38th-most in league history. The Cuban outfielder admitted to using anabolic steroids, however, becoming one of the faces of baseball's steroid era in the process.
On top of that, Canseco was largely shunned by the sport after publicly exposing McGwire, Rafael Palmeiro and other former teammates for taking performance-enhancing drugs themselves in his 2005 tell-all book. He has also been arrested several times, including at least two instances of domestic abuse.
The Athletics currently have a manager, Mark Kotsay. Although Kotsay owns a 118-228 record since taking over in 2022, the club still picked up their option on his contract for 2025 – the first of three seasons they will spend in Sacramento before relocating to Las Vegas.
