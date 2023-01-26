Former Astros Catcher Was Runner-Up for Open General Manager Position

The Houston Astros found a new general manager Thursday, hiring former Atlanta Braves vice president of scouting Dana Brown. The club considered hiring former Astros catcher and 1999 MLB All-Star Brad Ausmus for the position.

The Houston Astros named a new general manager Thursday afternoon, announcing the hire of Atlanta Braves vice president of scouting Dana Brown, on Twitter. But there was a former Astros player and 1999 Major League Baseball All-Star in the running for the position, who came up just short, finishing as the runner-up in the Astros' GM search.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that 18-year Major League catcher Brad Ausmus interviewed for the position and was in consideration for the role, but was ultimately passed up, as the club hired Brown instead.

After announcing his retirement in Oct. 2010, Ausmus has stayed active in baseball. He served as the 38th manager of the Detroit Tigers from 2014 through 2017. Ausmus was not brought back to the Tigers upon the conclusion of his four-year contract after the 2017 season. He was hired to manage the Los Angeles Angels in Oct. 2018, but was fired after the 2019 season, his first year on the job, and did not complete his three-year contract.

Last season Ausmus served as the bench for the Oakland Athletics. He has also served as the special assistant to then-Los Angeles Angels general manager Billy Epeler for the 2018 Major League season. Before beginning his managerial career, he was a field executive for the San Diego Padres from 2011 through 2013.

Ausmus may not have received this general manager position, but seeing that he was considered for the role by one of the successful MLB franchises of the past decade, he should receive other front office opportunities in the near future.

