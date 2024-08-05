Former White Sox Manager Ozzie Guillen Goes Viral For Funny Comments After Latest Loss
Former Chicago White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen went viral on Sunday after the team's latest loss to the Minnesota Twins. The Sox lost to the Twins, 13-7, dropping their 20th consecutive game of the season. This comes as the White Sox already had a 14-game losing streak this year and are on pace to lose more games than the 1962 Mets.
Speaking on NBC Sports Chicago after the game, Guillen said he needs to see a psychiatrist. He also pointed out that manager Pedro Grifol is 100 games under .500 as Sox manager and that the Sox chose him over Guillen, who previously wanted to be re-hired to the position he previously held.
"Awful Announcing" did a great job with the transcript of what Guillen had to say in full:
“That means Pedro is 100 games under .500 from the time he got the job,” said Guillén of Grifol’s 88-188 managerial record. “I gotta go to psychologist tomorrow… A few years ago, I was happy, man. Now, I’m bitter and weird… Because I don’t think I was a bad manager but they picked Pedro in front of me… I was like, ‘God, I’m this bad?'”
As a player, Guillen spent 13 years with the White Sox, earning three All-Star nods. As a manager, he led the White Sox for eight years, registering five winning seasons and the World Series title in 2005.
Reports have circulated recently that Grifol will be fired, whether in-season or at season's end. Several names, including former Sox catcher AJ Pierzynski, have been floated as possible replacements.
