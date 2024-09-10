Former Cy Young Winner Helps Mexican League Team Win League Championship
With a dominant performance on the mound this season, former Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer helped the Diablos Rojos win the Mexican League championship on Monday.
The organization posted about the accomplishment on social media.
Bauer himself also posted on social media saying "We did it Mexico City!"
In that picture with Bauer is former New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, New York Mets, Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres second baseman Robinson Cano, who is also a member of the Diablos Rojos.
Bauer, who was unable to find a major league job this year, made the All-Star team in Mexico and put together a truly special run. He went 10-0 with a 2.48 ERA, striking out 120 batters in 83.1 regular season innings.
In the postseason, Bauer threw 27.0 innings, striking out 32. He had a 1.67 ERA.
Despite still obviously being a very good pitcher, Bauer has been playing in Mexico because of his inability to get that big-league job. He was suspended in 2021 over a domestic violence allegation and ended up missing 182 games in total between 2021 and 2022. Teams likely haven't wanted to take the PR hit on signing him, despite the fact that he was never charged with a crime and the credibility of some of his accusers has come into question.
Bauer has spent parts of 10 years in the big leagues with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds and Dodgers. He won the Cy Young with the Reds in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
Lifetime, he's 83-79 with a 3.79 ERA.
We know he's been offered an opportunity to play in the Dominican Winter League, but he hasn't said if he's going to take it.
