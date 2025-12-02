Mariners Slugger Predicted To Bolt For 3-Year, $70M Deal With Diamondbacks

The Seattle Mariners made a few moves at the trade deadline last season to put their team in a position to succeed.

They acquired Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez in a pair of trades with the Arizona Diamondbacks at the trade deadline. The Mariners have already re-signed Naylor to a big contract, but Suárez's free agency sweepstakes is still up in the air.

Ryan Finkelstein of Just Baseball recently projected Suárez would ditch the Mariners and land back with the Diamondbacks on a solid three-year, $70 million deal this offseason.

Jul 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"There are many teams that could use help at third base, and yet I have Suarez returning to one of his former teams once again," Finkelstein wrote. "Right now, Jordan Lawlar is slated to be the D-Backs’ starting third baseman, with Adrian Del Castillo at DH. This team needs a bat, and they already know Suarez fits like a glove. The D-Backs clearly loved Suarez and only traded him because it was the responsible thing to do in a lost season.

"Suarez slots right back into the cleanup spot in the D-Backs lineup behind Geraldo Perdomo, Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll. If Jordan Lawlar finally proves he’s ready to handle an everyday MLB role at third base, you can protect your investment in Geno and let him be the DH. Geno seems like a loyal guy. One who would be thrilled to return to Arizona, where he gets to hit at Chase Field 81 times a year."

Suárez is seemingly bound to leave the Mariners this offseason, and it could make a lot of sense for him to land back with the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks could still contend if they make the right moves this winter. Adding Suárez to another big contract would be well worth it for Arizona, especially considering how well liked he's been for the Diamondbacks.

Suárez's bat would fit in practically any lineup in baseball, but it would make a lot of sense for him to reunite with his former team in Arizona.

