Former Tigers, Rays Closer Fernando Rodney Set to Continue Career in Canada
Fernando Rodney may be 47 years old, five seasons removed from his last MLB appearance, but he isn't done pitching just yet.
The Hamilton Cardinals have signed Rodney for the 2025 season, the team announced Thursday. The right-handed reliever, who has spent the past few years pitching in Mexico and the Dominican Republic, will now be taking his talents to Canada as part of the Intercounty Baseball League.
Rodney was added to the Baseball Writers' Association of America's ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame earlier this month.
Rodney got his start with the Detroit Tigers all the way back in 2002, and he remained with the club through 2009. After spending two seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, Rodney joined the Tampa Bay Rays and suddenly became one of the top closers in baseball.
In 2012, Rodney posted a 0.60 ERA, 0.777 WHIP, 48 saves and a 3.7 WAR, finishing fifth in AL Cy Young voting an 13th in AL MVP voting. Rodney also debuted his signature bow and arrow celebration that season.
Rodney left the Rays in 2014, joining the Seattle Mariners en route to a second All-Star appearance. He made it to the Midsummer Classic again with the San Diego Padres in 2016, and he won his first and only World Series ring with the Washington Nationals in 2019.
Over the years, Rodney also pitched for the Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins, Arizona Diamondbacks, Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics. He finished his MLB career 48-71 with a 3.80 ERA, 1.373 WHIP, 943 strikeouts and a 7.4 WAR.
Rodney's 327 career saves rank No. 19 in league history. He broke the 25-save mark seven times, reaching 48 in both 2012 and 2014.
In his international career, Rodney is 13-5 with 3.09 ERA, 1.238 WHIP, 192 strikeouts and 58 saves.
