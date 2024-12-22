Fastball

Justin Turner Shocked to Not Be Included Among Top Free Agent First Basemen

Coming off a productive season with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners, longtime Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Justin Turner got overlooked by ESPN's Jeff Passan on Saturday.

Sam Connon

Sep 12, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Justin Turner (2) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park.
Sep 12, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Justin Turner (2) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
First basemen have been flying off the shelves this weekend, thinning out the free agent and trade markets alike.

The Houston Astros signed Christian Walker, the New York Yankees signed Paul Goldschmidt and the Cleveland Guardians signed Carlos Santana, all while the Arizona Diamondbacks acquired Josh Naylor in a trade with the Guardians. Longtime New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso is still out there, as are a handful of other solid options.

ESPN's Jeff Passan compiled an updated list that featured Alonso, Anthony Rizzo, Josh Bell and Ty France as the top free agent first basemen still available, in addition to LaMonte Wade Jr. and Nathaniel Lowe possibly getting moved via trade.

Justin Turner, who is a free agent himself, was not included on Passan's list. The 40-year-old veteran took notice, replying to Passan's post with a GIF expressing his disbelief.

Turner was a third baseman for most of his career, making 885 appearances there across his nine seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Upon joining the Boston Red Sox in 2023, however, Turner transitioned to first base, and he remained at the position in 2024 with the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners – when he wasn't designated hitter, that is.

The two-time All-Star has saw his offensive production tail off this season, though, posting some of his worst numbers in a decade. After batting .276 with 23 home runs, 96 RBI, an .800 OPS and a 2.1 WAR with the Red Sox in 2023, Turner hit .259 with 11 home runs, 55 RBI, a .737 OPS and a 1.5 WAR in 2024.

Toronto traded Turner and cash considerations to Seattle in exchange for minor League outfielder RJ Schreck in July. The slugger carried a $13 million salary this past season.

Turner probably won't make that much in 2025, but he is still in the market for another contract as he enters his 40s.

