Former Elite Reliever James Karinchak Signs with Chicago White Sox
Former Cleveland Guardians star reliever James Karinchak has signed a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox.
The team put out the announcement on Saturday. Karinchak will receive an invite to spring training.
The 29-year-old Karinchak has spent five years in the big leagues, all with the Guardians. He was excellent in 2022, pitching to a 2.08 ERA in 38 games. He was also solid in 2023, going 2-5 with a 3.23 ERA in 44 games.
Lifetime, he's 12-11, striking out 253 batters in 165.2 innings. He missed all of 2024 with injury and will work to rebuild his career.
Of course, there's no better place to do that than in Chicago. The White Sox are coming off a season in which they went 41-121, finishing with the worst record in the Modern Era. There is plenty of opportunity all over the roster for guys to get bounceback opportunities. Should Karinchak pitch well, he'd be a likely trade candidate at the deadline, which will help the White Sox acquire much-needed prospects for their rebuild.
Though things look bleak for Chicago, all hope is not lost, as they have some of the top pitching prospects in baseball in Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith. They also have a new manager in Will Venable who is thought to be one of the best young minds in the game.
The White Sox will report to spring training in Glendale, Ariz. in early February. Opening Day of the 2025 season is set for March 27.
