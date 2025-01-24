Former MLB GM Offers Insight into Possible Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays Deal
Writing for The Athletic on Friday morning, former MLB executive Jim Bowden laid out a potential contract extension for the Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Bowden also laid out the urgency in the situation, saying that the team needs to present Guerrero Jr. with its best offer "ASAP," since he's said he won't negotiate beyond the start of spring training.
Guerrero said last month that he’d turned down a Blue Jays offer of around $340 million, and although that’s a big number, it’s not even close to what he’d get in free agency. Big-market teams like the Yankees, Mets, Red Sox and Rangers could be looking at him next fall if he’s about to hit the open market, and the Blue Jays don’t want to get into a bidding war with them if they can prevent it.
So, to the Jays and Vladdy, how about a 12-year, $477 million extension? Does that get it done for both sides?
Rumors came out earlier this week that the two sides were moving toward a deal, but nothing has officially happened yet.
Guerrero Jr. is coming off a great year for the Jays in which he hit .323 with 30 homers and 103 RBI. He earned his fourth career All-Star appearance and finished sixth in the American League MVP voting.
He is scheduled to be a free agent at the end of this season, unless the Blue Jays can meet his deadline.
The Blue Jays report to spring training in Dunedin, Fla. in mid-February, with position players scheduled for their first workout on Feb. 18.
