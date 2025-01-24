New York Yankees Radio Broadcaster Announces He's Leaving to Focus on Television
Justin Shackil, who was part of the rotation for the New York Yankees radio coverage in 2024, is exiting the WFAN lineup in 2025 to focus on his television work.
He put out the announcement on social media:
“As the 2025 Yankees season approaches, I want to share that I will no longer host postgame coverage on Yankees radio broadcasts. I loved being able to talk to our audience almost every day, but it is a position that rightfully requires a constant presence, and at this point, is something I could not provide. Moving forward, I am going to focus more on my TV work in baseball and boxing. You’ll still see me on YES Network in a variety of roles during the season...."
Shackil became one of the primary Yankees' radio broadcasters last season after John Sterling announced his retirement last year.
However, this season, the Yankees and WFAN have filled Sterling's position from the outside, hiring former Seattle Mariners broadcaster Dave Sims. That likely has made it easier for Shackil to step away from the radio coverage.
The Yankees are coming off a season in which they won the American League East and advanced to the World Series, falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.
Though they lost Juan Soto this offseason, the Yankees still figure to be very strong after adding Max Fried, Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger. That's in addition to having a full season of Jazz Chisholm Jr., who they acquired at the trade deadline last season from the Miami Marlins.
