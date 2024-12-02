Former Houston Astros World Series Champion Martin Maldonado Doesn't Want to Retire Yet
Veteran catcher Martin Maldonado isn't ready to retire just yet, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Rosenthal put the news out on social media:
The 38-year-old is a well-traveled 14-year veteran. He's played with the Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Angels, Kansas City Royals, Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox. He spent parts of six years with Houston, winning the World Series with the 'Stros in 2022.
He signed with the White Sox before the 2024 season but lasted just 48 games. Never much of an offensive threat, he had just a .119 average and four home runs. Lifetime, he's a .203 hitter who is known for his defensive ability and ability to call a game.
It wouldn't be shocking to see Maldonado get another chance, but it would almost certainly have to be on a minor league deal at this point. He could be a good guy to have around for a team with a young staff as well, as he's known to help develop pitchers.
A native of Puerto Rico, Maldonado made his major league debut back in 2011 with the Brewers. He won a Gold Glove Award with the Angels back in the 2017 season. Maldonado has been to the playoffs in six different years and brings playoff experience to a clubhouse as well. He's just a .169 hitter in the playoffs, but he does have three postseason home runs.
According to Baseball Reference, he has made just over $31 million in his career. He had signed with the White Sox for $4 million last offseason.
