Former Marlins Manager Called Potential Brian Snitker Replacement
Over the last few weeks, there has been growing speculation that Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker would retire at the end of the season. Snitker is seemingly on his last leg in the big leagues, but he's also shot down the rumors.
However, ESPN's Buster Olney recently joined in on the group of people who are speculating that Snitker could retire.
"If Snitker steps down, the Braves job will be highly coveted, despite the incredibly disappointing 2025 showing, due to the core talent -- Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson, Chris Sale, dynamic rookie pitcher Hurston Waldrep, etc. -- and the long-standing stability of the franchise," Olney wrote. "Alex Anthopoulos, the head of baseball operations, is under contract through 2031."
Not only did Olney hint at the possibility of Snitker's retirement, but he also dove into possible replacements for the Braves. Olney mentioned former Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker as an option for Atlanta if the legendary manager moves on from the Braves.
Skip Schumaker called potential Braves manager if Brian Snitker bolts
"Some of the names that rival execs speculated could step into the skipper role include: Walt Weiss, currently the Braves' bench coach; former Cubs manager David Ross and MLB Network analyst Mark DeRosa, who both have history with the organization; and Skip Schumaker, the 2022 NL Manager of the Year who is currently working in the Rangers' front office," Olney wrote.
Schumaker is currently working with the Texas Rangers, but he was the 2022 National League Manager of the Year with the Marlins. Schumaker helped lead a depleted Marlins team to the postseason when they didn't have any business getting there.
Now that he's away from managing, the Braves could pull him back in with a very intriguing offer. Giving a talented manager like Schumaker control of the Braves could be a nightmare for other NL teams.
The Braves have as much talent as anybody in baseball, but they've struggled to stay healthy and consistent. If they go out and spend a lot of money in free agency before hiring a great skipper like Schumaker, the Braves could be back at the top of the league in 2026.
More MLB: Mariners Star Potentially At Risk Of Missing Postseason Roster