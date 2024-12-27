Former Miami Marlins Pitcher Jonathan Bermúdez Signs Contract in Taiwan
Left-handed pitcher Jonathan Bermúdez has signed a contract with the Rakuten Monkeys of the Chinese Professional Baseball League, the New York Post's Jon Heyman and others reported Wednesday.
The 29-year-old southpaw made his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins in 2024. He got designated for assignment in September and elected minor league free agency at the end of the season.
Bermúdez, who is from Puerto Rico, will now continue his career in Taiwan.
Bermúdez most recently pitched at the Premier12 Tournament in Japan, making two starts while representing Puerto Rico. Across 8.2 innings of work, Bermúdez allowed two earned runs, five hits and three walks – good for a 2.16 ERA, 0.960 WHIP and a .176 batting average against.
In 122 career minor league appearances – 85 of which were starts – Bermúdez has gone 23-27 with a 4.58 ERA, 1.342 WHIP and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings. He has spent the majority of his career with the Houston Astros, who picked him in the 23rd round of the 2018 MLB Draft, before spending a few months in the San Francisco Giants' system and then latching on with the Marlins.
Bermúdez made two big league relief appearances, plus one start, in August. He posted a 8.10 ERA, 1.950 WHIP, 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.1 WAR.
