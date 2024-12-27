Fastball

Former Miami Marlins Pitcher Jonathan Bermúdez Signs Contract in Taiwan

Jonathan Bermúdez, who made his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins in 2024, is set to continue his career with the Rakuten Monkeys of the Chinese Professional Baseball League.

Sam Connon

Sep 11, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jonathan Bermudez (73) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park.
Sep 11, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jonathan Bermudez (73) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Left-handed pitcher Jonathan Bermúdez has signed a contract with the Rakuten Monkeys of the Chinese Professional Baseball League, the New York Post's Jon Heyman and others reported Wednesday.

The 29-year-old southpaw made his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins in 2024. He got designated for assignment in September and elected minor league free agency at the end of the season.

Bermúdez, who is from Puerto Rico, will now continue his career in Taiwan.

Bermúdez most recently pitched at the Premier12 Tournament in Japan, making two starts while representing Puerto Rico. Across 8.2 innings of work, Bermúdez allowed two earned runs, five hits and three walks – good for a 2.16 ERA, 0.960 WHIP and a .176 batting average against.

In 122 career minor league appearances – 85 of which were starts – Bermúdez has gone 23-27 with a 4.58 ERA, 1.342 WHIP and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings. He has spent the majority of his career with the Houston Astros, who picked him in the 23rd round of the 2018 MLB Draft, before spending a few months in the San Francisco Giants' system and then latching on with the Marlins.

Bermúdez made two big league relief appearances, plus one start, in August. He posted a 8.10 ERA, 1.950 WHIP, 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.1 WAR.

Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

