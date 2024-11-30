Fastball

Former Milwaukee Brewers Ace Corbin Burnes Drawing Interest From SF Giants

Burnes, a former Cy Young winner with the Milwaukee Brewers, is a free agent for the first time in his career.

Brady Farkas

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) delivers to the plate in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Aug 28.
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) delivers to the plate in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Aug 28. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Milwaukee Brewers and Baltimore Orioles ace pitcher Corbin Burnes is drawing interest on the free agent market from the San Francisco Giants.

Per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com:

Burnes turned 30 last month, while Snell will be 32 next week. The Giants, who now must replace Snell in their rotation, are believed to have significant interest in Burnes.

The Giants interest in Burnes makes sense, seeing as how they just lost the aforementioned Blake Snell in free agency to the Dodgers. The Giants finished fourth in the National League West and likely need to strike big if they want to keep pace with the World Champion Dodgers and the always aggressive San Diego Padres.

Burnes just went 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA for the Orioles. A four-time All-Star and a former Cy Young winner, he's spent six years with the Brewers and one year with the Orioles. He's predicted to get somewhere in the neighborhood of $200 million, however that could be a low estimate given that Snell just got $182 million from Los Angeles.

If the Orioles lose Burnes, they'll have plenty of questions to answer in the rotation as well. Youngster Grayson Rodriguez would likely be expected to carry a bigger load alongside Kyle Bradish.

The Orioles lost in the wild card round of the playoffs last season, falling in two games to the Kansas City Royals. As for the Brewers, they won the National League Central and fell in the same round of the playoffs, losing to the New York Mets.

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News