Former Milwaukee Brewers Ace Corbin Burnes Drawing Interest From SF Giants
Former Milwaukee Brewers and Baltimore Orioles ace pitcher Corbin Burnes is drawing interest on the free agent market from the San Francisco Giants.
Per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com:
Burnes turned 30 last month, while Snell will be 32 next week. The Giants, who now must replace Snell in their rotation, are believed to have significant interest in Burnes.
The Giants interest in Burnes makes sense, seeing as how they just lost the aforementioned Blake Snell in free agency to the Dodgers. The Giants finished fourth in the National League West and likely need to strike big if they want to keep pace with the World Champion Dodgers and the always aggressive San Diego Padres.
Burnes just went 15-9 with a 2.92 ERA for the Orioles. A four-time All-Star and a former Cy Young winner, he's spent six years with the Brewers and one year with the Orioles. He's predicted to get somewhere in the neighborhood of $200 million, however that could be a low estimate given that Snell just got $182 million from Los Angeles.
If the Orioles lose Burnes, they'll have plenty of questions to answer in the rotation as well. Youngster Grayson Rodriguez would likely be expected to carry a bigger load alongside Kyle Bradish.
The Orioles lost in the wild card round of the playoffs last season, falling in two games to the Kansas City Royals. As for the Brewers, they won the National League Central and fell in the same round of the playoffs, losing to the New York Mets.
