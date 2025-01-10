Former Milwaukee Brewers Pitcher Colin Rea Signs with Division Rival
According to a report from MLBTradeRumors, the Chicago Cubs are signing former Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Colin Rea to a one-year deal.
The Cubs and right-hander Colin Rea have agreed to a one-year, $5MM deal, reportsMLBTR’s Steve Adams. The righty is represented by Joe Speed. The Cubs have a full 40-man roster and will need to open a spot in order for this deal to become official.
Rea was shockingly waived by the Brewers this November and will now reunite with his former manager, Craig Counsell.
The Brewers won the National League Central this season, and Rea was a big reason why, going 12-6 with a 4.29 ERA. Usually, guys like that aren't just cut loose, so the Brewers decision was probably more financially-based than performance-based.
Rea threw 167.2 innings for Milwaukee in 2024, getting 27 starts. Lifetime, he's pitched in six big-league seasons with the San Diego Padres, Miami Marlins, Cubs and Brewers. He's 26-20 lifetime with a 4.57 ERA. He previously made nine appearances for the Cubs in the COVID 2020 season.
Rea will join Justin Steele, Matthew Boyd, Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon and Jordan Wicks as starting rotation candidates on the Cubs 40-man roster. He'll likely get a chance to compete for a starting spot but could end up as a long-relief candidate/spot starter out of the bullpen.
The Cubs are in a bit of transition this offseason. After finishing second in the division a year ago, they've acquired high-value outfielder Kyle Tucker while also dealing away former MVP Cody Bellinger.
The Brewers have lost closer Devin Williams and infielder Willy Adames, leading Cubs fans to hope that the division is more attainable this season.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.