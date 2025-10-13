Top 3 Suitors For Superstar Kyle Tucker After Cubs' Playoff Letdown

Fastball

Jackson Roberts

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) hits a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning for game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Will the Cubs be one of those teams? That's one of the questions we'll attempt to answer while projecting our three most likely fits for Tucker in free agency.

There were some unmistakably high highs. But the second-half slump and September injury knocked some shine off this decorated 28-year-old's free agency, leading to some legitimate questions about which teams will be all-in on the four-time All-Star.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

Does it get tiring predicting the Dodgers to sign every big-name free agent? Absolutely. But it's what they've shown us they're willing to do at all times, and after watching Teoscar Hernández loaf after fly balls in right field all season, it's easy to see why Tucker would be a fit.

The luxury tax isn't an issue for the Dodgers, who have deferred money all over their books and a windfall of extra revenue that comes with employing global superstar Shohei Ohtani. If Tucker wants to be just another name in a stacked LA lineup, he should have no problem getting the Dodgers to pay up.

2. Philadelphia Phillies

Nick Castellanos
Oct 9, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos (8) reacts after striking out in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Phillies have to do something big this winter, right? After washing out of the playoffs two days before the Cubs, they're slated to lose some permutation of Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, and Ranger Suárez to the open market themselves.

If Schwarber weren't slated for a nine-figure deal himself, it would be tempting to put the Phillies at No. 1, given the team's subpar outfield play and gaping hole in right field if Nick Castellanos gets the fresh start that seems almost guaranteed to come in a trade.

3. New York Yankees

No, the Cubs didn't make the list. And that's because whether you love or hate the Yankees, you can't deny their willingness to make bold offseason moves, even if their offseason was defined last year by the loss of their own superstar right fielder.

Tucker would essentially be an alternative to Cody Bellinger, which would be an odd symmetry considering Bellinger was salary dumped to the Yankees from the Cubs when Tucker arrived in Chicago. And as good as Bellinger was this season, Tucker is younger and still projects to be more dynamic long-term.

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic.

