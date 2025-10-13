Top 3 Suitors For Superstar Kyle Tucker After Cubs' Playoff Letdown
Will the Cubs be one of those teams? That's one of the questions we'll attempt to answer while projecting our three most likely fits for Tucker in free agency.
There were some unmistakably high highs. But the second-half slump and September injury knocked some shine off this decorated 28-year-old's free agency, leading to some legitimate questions about which teams will be all-in on the four-time All-Star.
1. Los Angeles Dodgers
Does it get tiring predicting the Dodgers to sign every big-name free agent? Absolutely. But it's what they've shown us they're willing to do at all times, and after watching Teoscar Hernández loaf after fly balls in right field all season, it's easy to see why Tucker would be a fit.
The luxury tax isn't an issue for the Dodgers, who have deferred money all over their books and a windfall of extra revenue that comes with employing global superstar Shohei Ohtani. If Tucker wants to be just another name in a stacked LA lineup, he should have no problem getting the Dodgers to pay up.
2. Philadelphia Phillies
The Phillies have to do something big this winter, right? After washing out of the playoffs two days before the Cubs, they're slated to lose some permutation of Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, and Ranger Suárez to the open market themselves.
If Schwarber weren't slated for a nine-figure deal himself, it would be tempting to put the Phillies at No. 1, given the team's subpar outfield play and gaping hole in right field if Nick Castellanos gets the fresh start that seems almost guaranteed to come in a trade.
3. New York Yankees
No, the Cubs didn't make the list. And that's because whether you love or hate the Yankees, you can't deny their willingness to make bold offseason moves, even if their offseason was defined last year by the loss of their own superstar right fielder.
Tucker would essentially be an alternative to Cody Bellinger, which would be an odd symmetry considering Bellinger was salary dumped to the Yankees from the Cubs when Tucker arrived in Chicago. And as good as Bellinger was this season, Tucker is younger and still projects to be more dynamic long-term.
