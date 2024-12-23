Former Red Sox Gold Glover Jackie Bradley Jr. Could Be Part of Team's Broadcasts in 2025
This weekend, we learned most of the plans regarding the television and radio broadcasts for the Boston Red Sox in 2025. Those plans include a bigger role for former Sox infielder Lou Merloni, who will become the primary color commentator on the television side. They also include a bigger in-game role for Will Middlebrooks, who will do games on both television and radio.
However, on Monday, we learned additional information including that former Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. might be in the mix for some radio and television action next season. That report came from Sean McAdam and Chris Cotillo on their podcast:
Part of the 2018 World Series title team, Bradley Jr. spent part of nine seasons with the Red Sox. In addition to being a World Series champ, he was also an All-Star (2016) and a Gold Glover (2018).
But in addition to his time with Boston, he had cameos for the Toronto Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers and Kansas City Royals. He appeared in 134 games for the Brewers in 2021, 91 for the Red Sox and 40 for the Jays in 2022 and 43 for the Royals in 2023 before being let go.
Always a streaky hitter, Bradley Jr. is a lifetime .225 hitter with a .303 on-base percentage. He hit a career-high 26 homers back in 2016
Bradley is now 34 years old. He is not officially retired from playing and spent the 2024 season playing with a combination of the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League and the Mets' Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse. He hit .400 in 40 games for the Ducks but just .209 in 25 games for Syracuse.
