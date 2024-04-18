Former Seattle Mariners' Top Prospect Finds New Home with Yankees
Former Seattle Mariners' top prospect Taylor Trammell was claimed off waivers by the New York Yankees on Thursday. In a corresponding move, the Yankees designated infielder Kevin Smith for assignment.
Per the Yankees on social media:
Earlier today, the Yankees claimed OF Taylor Trammell off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
To make room on the 40-man roster, the Yankees have designated INF Kevin Smith for assignment.
Trammell was once one of the best prospects in the sport. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in 2016 and then traded to the San Diego Padres in the trade that eventually sent Trevor Bauer from the Indians to the Reds.
He was then traded during the 2020 season from the Padres to the Mariners, where he spent parts of 2021-2023. Despite being very athletic, it never clicked for Trammell in Seattle.
He played 121 games for the Mariners over three seasons, hitting just .168 with 15 homers and 39 RBI. He was let go by the Mariners after spring training and claimed by the Dodgers. He was 0-for-6 with the Dodgers and designated for assignment again, which is where the Yankees step in.
As for Seattle, they have an outfield glut, so it's understandable why Trammell didn't stick this year. The M's elected to go with Mitch Haniger, Julio Rodriguez, Dom Canzone and Luke Raley at the outset of the year. They also have top prospect Jonatan Clase on the 40-man roster (who is now in the big leagues) and Cade Marlowe is still in Triple-A.
