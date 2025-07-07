Video Resurfaces of a Young Cal Raleigh Sharing His Home Run Derby Dream
Cal Raleigh is having a historic year.
He leads MLB with 35 home runs in 88 games, which is already a career-high for him. He will be competing in his first ever Home Run Derby next week, fulfilling a dream he's had since he was a little kid. And, there's a video to prove it.
Raleigh's dad Todd, who will be throwing to him at the Derby, shared a video to MLB's Daniel Kramer of the Seattle Mariners catcher at 8 years old sharing his goal of winning the Home Run Derby. Watch the cute video below where the young Raleigh declares that he's "the Home Run Derby champ."
We'll see if Raleigh can make his dreams come true on Monday, July 14 at Truist Park. Here's who he'll be competing against in Atlanta.
And, we'll continue to see how many MLB records Raleigh can break this season, especially when it comes to his home run dominance.