Former Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians Pitcher Alex Cobb Signs with Detroit Tigers
We heard earlier on Monday that the Detroit Tigers were interested in adding a veteran starter to their rotation, and they accomplished that Monday afternoon by signing free agent veteran Alex Cobb.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic had the news:
Free-agent right-hander Alex Cobb in agreement with Tigers on one-year contract, sources tell @TheAthletic. Deal is pending a physical.
The 37-year-old Cobb threw in just three regular season games last season for the Cleveland Guardians, going 2-1 with a 2.76 ERA in 16.1 innings. A 13-year veteran, he's pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland. He spent six years in Tampa, going 48-35 in that time with a 3.50 ERA. He made the All-Star Game in 2023 as a member of the Giants at the age of 35.
At the moment, Cobb is penciled in as a starter for Detroit, but he could end up in the bullpen if the team is able to land Walker Buehler, who they also have interest in.
The Tigers advanced to the American League Division Series this past year, losing to Cleveland. Detroit finished third in the American League Central.
As for Cobb's tenure with the Rays, he appeared in two playoff games for the franchise, both in 2013. He won a wild card game against Cleveland that year before taking a no-decision against the Boston Red Sox in the ALDS. The Red Sox went onto eliminate the Rays and win the World Series in that season.
