Former Tampa Bay Rays World Series Pitcher Charlie Morton Signs with Orioles
Forty-one year old veteran Charlie Morton is coming back for an 18th major league season, signing a one-year deal with the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.
The report came from Mark Feinsand of MLB.com:
The Orioles have announced a one-year deal with RHP Charlie Morton. Per source, the deal is worth $15 million.
Lifetime, Morton is 138-123 in his 17 seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Braves, Rays, Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros. He's a two-time All-Star and a two-time World Series champion (2017, 2021) who has won double-digit games in six different seasons.
With the Rays, Morton went 16-6 back in the 2019 season and he helped Tampa get to the World Series back in the COVID-shortened season. He was 2-2 that year in nine appearances.
Morton struck out 167 batters in 165.1 innings for Atlanta this past year, still flashing his trademark curveball and a solid sinking fastball.
Morton has thrown 163.1 innings or more in each of the last four seasons with Atlanta. He also threw 194.2 innings for the 2019 Rays, meaning that he's hit that 163.1 or more number in each of the last five full seasons. The aforementioned 2020 season was obviously shortened.
With Baltimore, he figures to join a rotation alongside Grayson Rodriguez, Kyle Bradish and Tomoyuki Sugano, who just signed from Japan.
The Orioles have made the playoffs in each of the last two years, but were beaten without winning a round in both years. They lost in the ALDS in 2023 and the wild card round in 2024.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.