Former Top Prospect Set to Make Long-Awaited Return For Tampa Bay Rays

Shane Baz is taking over the vacant spot in Tampa Bay's rotation and will start Friday.



Last 5 GS in AAA: 23 IP, 1.57 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 10.4% BB, 36.5% K



The Rays are going to be careful with him, but the upside is massive.#RaysUppic.twitter.com/yNw0AdXMjv