Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Marcus Stroman Could End Up on Trade Block
Speaking Thursday on the "Baseball Insiders" podcast, Insider Robert Murray of Fansided speculated that former Toronto Blue Jays ace Marcus Stroman could end up on the trade block for the New York Yankees.
Again, it was just speculation, but it makes perfect sense. First, after signing Max Fried, the Yankees already have starters in Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Fried, Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil, who won the American League Rookie of the Year Award this season. They've already traded Nestor Cortes to help clear the logjam and could do the same with Stroman, unless they want to/he's open to being a multi-inning reliever.
Furthermore, Stroman is set to make just over $18 million this season. While the Yankees generally aren't concerned about money, they've doled out quite a bit to Fried and Cody Bellinger this offseason. They've also absorbed Devin Williams' money and have their eyes on upgrading the first base position as well.
Stroman went 10-9 this season for New York, pitching to a 4.31 ERA. The 33-year-old Long Island native made 30 appearances with 29 starts as the Yankees made the World Series. Stroman didn't pitch at all in the playoffs.
The 10-year veteran is 87-85 lifetime with a 3.72 ERA. Stroman is the former ace of the Blue Jays but has also pitched for the Mets and Chicago Cubs. He made the All-Star Game with Toronto in 2019 and Chicago in 2023.
Stroman made his debut with Toronto in 2014 and won double-digit games in two separate seasons with the Jays. He helped Toronto to the ALCS in both the 2015 and 2016 seasons.
