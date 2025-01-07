Former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Could Become Interesting Trade Target
On Monday, the Cincinnati Reds made a surprising trade to acquire former Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux.
As a result, the Reds now have a glut of infielders, including former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Santiago Espinal.
With Lux, Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Noelvi Marte, Spencer Steer, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Jeimer Candelario also in the fold, Espinal could find himself as the odd-man out. He'd be an intriguging trade target for several infield-needy teams, including the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees.
The 30-year-old native of the Dominican Republic made his major league debut with the Jays in the 2020 season. He spent three years with Toronto in all, making the American League All-Star Team in 2022. That season, he played in a career-high 135 games, posting a 2.2 WAR and hitting .267 with seven homers and 51 RBI.
The Blue Jays traded him to the Reds in 2024 and because of injury to McLain and a suspension of Marte, he ended up playing in 135 games. He hit .246 with nine homers and 45 RBI. He also stole 11 bases.
Espinal is under team control through the 2026 season and should come at an affordable rate through arbitration. And no, Jays fans, he doesn't seem like an option to return to Toronto.
The Blue Jays already have Andres Gimenez at second base and Bo Bichette at shortstop. Though they have a need at third base, they have potential internal options already including Will Wagner, Ernie Clement and Addison Barger.
