Former Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Helps Team USA Secure Bronze Medal at Premier12 Tourney
Congratulations are in order for Team USA, who captured a bronze medal at the Premier12 Tournament.
The tournament, which features the 12 highest-ranked international teams, is one of the most prestigious in the world. It was played over a two-plus week span in various cities around the globe.
In capturing the bronze medal, Team USA defeated Venezuela 6-1, at the Toyko Dome in Japan.
Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Casey Lawrence earned the win for Team USA after striking out seven batters over six shutout innings. It is only the second medal for Team USA ever at the Premier12. Lawrence, who just signed with the Seattle Mariners on a minor league deal, is eligible to play in the tournament because he is not on a team's 40-man roster.
Players not on the 40-man can play, which means that Team USA is comprised of prospects and aging players like Lawrence and 44-year-old Rich Hill.
Lawrence, a 37-year-old right-hander, is a veteran of four major league seasons. He first debuted in 2017 with the Blue Jays and then proceeded to make 23 appearances for the Mariners that year. With Seattle, he went 2-0 with a 5.57 ERA. He stayed on with the Mariners in 2018, making 11 appearances and going 1-0 with a 7.33 ERA. He resurfaced in the big leagues with the Blue Jays in 2022 and also made 15 appearances for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2023.
Lifetime, he's made10 appearances for the Blue Jays, pitching to an 8.04 ERA.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.