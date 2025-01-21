Former Toronto Blue Jays Reliever Finds New Home with Chicago Cubs
Trevor Richards, a seven-year major league veteran, has signed with the Chicago Cubs, according to Aram Leighton of Just Baseball Media.
The Cubs and RHP Trevor Richards have agreed to a minor league deal, sources tell @Just_BBMedia
Richards, 31, pitched to a 4.55 ERA in 65 1/3 innings with the Blue Jays and Twins last season.
Richards has made his way around the league in those seven years, spending time with the Toronto Blue Jays, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays, Twins and Milwaukee Brewers.
He was with the Blue Jays from 2021-2024, going 11-6 with a 4.75 ERA. He made the playoffs with the Jays in both 2022 and 2023. Unfortunately, the Jays 'pen regressed in 2024, producing one of the worst units in the entire sport. Toronto finished last in the American League East at 74-88.
Richards will get a chance to make the re-worked Cubs roster at spring training this season.
As for the Jays, they've brought back Yimi Garcia in free agency and have also signed Jeff Hoffman to help aid the bullpen woes. Hoffman figures to get a long look as the Jays closer after signing a three-year deal worth $33 million.
In addition to Garcia and Hoffman, the Blue Jays have traded for Andres Gimenez and signed Anthony Santander this offseason. Gimenez is a Gold Glover at second base and Santander blasted 44 home runs a season ago. He is one of the most prodigious home run hitters in the American League over the last few seasons.
