Former Toronto Blue Jays Standout Expected to Retire After This Season
Veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar hit a remarkable accomplishment of 10 years service time in the big leagues this week.
He also indicated that this is likely to be his last season and that he will retire before 2025.
Per @ChefD_7 of the "Sporting Tribune" on social media:
#Angels OF Kevin Pillar hit 10 years of MLB service today. He arrived to the ballpark in a suit today and is celebrating "surviving" a decade in the bigs.
When asked how many more years he wants to continue playing:
"I think this is it."
Getting 10 years of service time is beating the odds for any player, so Pillar has absolutely earned the right to go out on his own terms, but he'd be walking away while he's still a useful player.
After being DFA'd by the Chicago White Sox earlier this year, Pillar has found a solid resurgence with the rebuilding Los Angeles Angels.
Between the two teams, the 35-year-old is now hitting .281 this season with seven homers and 30 RBI.
Though he just the 10-year service time mark, Pillar has appeared in major league games during 12 seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, White Sox, Atlanta Braves and Angels.
Though he's been well-traveled in the later portion of his career, Pillar was a staple for the Blue Jays from 2015-2018. One of the best outfielders in the league during his time in Toronto, he was part of two Blue Jays teams that went to the ALCS (2015-2016).
