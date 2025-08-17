Arizona Diamondbacks Reportedly Prepping For Painful Offseason with Roster
While the winter weather in Arizona is never bad, it could be a tough winter nonetheless for Arizona Diamondbacks fans.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the D-backs are preparing to cut payroll for the 2026 season, which could certainly impact their competitive ability.
The Diamondbacks, who saved $17 million in salary at the trade deadline, and have $70 million coming off the books after the season, are planning to cut payroll in 2026 after having a franchise-record $190 million payroll this season.
The Diamondbacks traded away Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor at the deadline, and they also were able to move Jordan Montgomery. The Diamondbacks could further save money if they traded away multi-time All-Star Ketel Marte, which Nightengale says they are open to doing. He has three years and $92 million remaining on his deal.
They will listen to offers on All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte this winter, knowing that while Marte is extremely talented, he can be a diva in the clubhouse, agitating his teammates and coaching staff.
Nightengale says the team won't just give Marte away, but they will certainly listen. He's a three-time All-Star, a Silver Slugger and the 2023 National League Championship Series MVP.
The Diamondbacks heavily invested in their roster in the last few years, signing both Montgomery and Eduardo Rodriguez before the 2024 season. They also signed ace Corbin Burnes before this season and brought back Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Burnes is now out with Tommy John surgery and Rodriguez and Montgomery have spent large amounts of time on the injured list as well over the last two years. Montgomery is out for this entire season and will be a free agent in 2026, but the team was able to save some money in the trade to Milwaukee.
Arizona is in fourth place in the National League West at 60-64.
Related MLB Stories
OHTANI DOMINANCE: Shohei Ohtani just accomplished something for the third time in his history, that's only been done three other teams in league history. CLICK HERE:
CHASING PERFECTION: Brandon Young was four outs away from a perfect game this week for the Baltimore Orioles, joining a rare group of rookies in history. CLICK HERE:
J-RAM ROLLS: Jose Ramirez just continues to make history as he records another 25-homer, 30-stolen base season. CLICK HERE: