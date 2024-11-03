Former Toronto Blue Jays Top Prospect Also Gets Credit For World Series Title with Dodgers
Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Dodgers captured the eighth World Series championship in franchise history by beating the New York Yankees in five games.
The title win meant that former Toronto Blue Jays players Teoscar Hernandez, Kevin Kiermaier and Daniel Hudson earned World Series rings. Furthermore, Ryan Yarbrough, who started the year with Los Angeles before finishing with the Blue Jays, also will get a World Series ring.
But there's one more Blue Jays/Dodgers/World Series tie: Infielder Cavan Biggio.
Biggio was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays earlier this season and then was traded to the Dodgers. He played in 30 games for Los Angeles, hitting just .192. In addition to Los Angeles, he also spent time in the minors for the San Francisco Giants. He briefly played for the Atlanta Braves in September and is a free agent now.
He had five homers and 19 RBI this season to go along with two stolen bases.
The son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, Cavan was a fifth-round pick of the Blue Jays back in 2016 out of Notre Dame. He made his major league debut in May of 2019 and was supposed to pair with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette to help make up the next great Blue Jays team.
While Toronto got to the playoffs in 2020, 2022 and 2023, Biggio never really established himself. He hit 16 homers in his rookie year but never hit more than nine after that. He's a lifetime .225 hitter who hasn't hit above .235 since the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
