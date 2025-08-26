Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Passes Hall of Famer on Historic List as Toronto Blue Jays Win Again

(Related) Most multi-RBI games - (Primary) 1st baseman in the AL prior to age 27:

249- Foxx

204- Trosky

180- Gehrig

164- Hank Greenberg

144- Boog Powell

141- Guerrero Jr. (Via 2 in tonight's win vs MIN)

140- Harmon Killebrew

140- Eddie Murray

129- Don Mattingly

129- Frank Thomas https://t.co/ouzW16tHC4