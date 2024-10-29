Former Toronto Jays Fan Favorite Joins World Series Media Coverage in Canada
Toronto Blue Jays fans in Ontario who tuned into the World Series on Monday noticed something special: Former Jays star Kevin Pillar was on the studio broadcast coverage. He will remain there through Game 4 (Tuesday) and Game 5 (Wednesday, if necessary).
The Dodgers currently have a 3-0 series lead and are one win away from claiming their first World Series title since 2020.
Pillar himself posted a picture of the Toronto skyline, indicating his excitement to be back North of the Border.
Pillar has appeared in major league games during different 12 seasons with the Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, White Sox, Atlanta Braves and Angels.
Though he's been well-traveled in the later portion of his career, Pillar was a staple for the Blue Jays from 2015-2018. One of the best outfielders in the league during his time in Toronto, he was part of two Blue Jays teams that went to the ALCS (2015-2016).
Pillar hit .229 this season between the White Sox and Angels. Earlier this summer, he indicated that he was likely to retire after this year, though he hasn't formally done so yet. Should he want to keep playing, he'd likely find a job and would serve as a good veteran presence in a clubhouse. He's about to turn 36 years old.
Pillar earned MVP votes during the 2019 season in which he played for both the Blue Jays and Giants.
Game 4 of the World Series begins at 8:08 p.m. ET.