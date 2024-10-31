Former Washington Nationals World Series Hero Set to Retire Following Title with Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers wrapped up their eighth World Series championship on Wednesday night by beating the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the World Series.
The Dodgers, who had the best record in the league this season, also won their second title since the 2020 season.
It was the third career World Series win for Mookie Betts and the second for a slew of other Dodgers players, including reliever Daniel Hudson. Hudson also won the title with the 2019 Washington Nationals.
And Hudson is going to go out on top, confirming that he's going to retire now. Per Rowan Kavner of FOX Sports on social media:
Daniel Hudson confirmed he will be calling it a career. It took a lot to get through this year, and many before it: “I can’t make it another 162.” He will end it on top.
Hudson has played 15 years in the big leagues with the Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, Pittsburgh Pirates, Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, Nationals and San Diego Padres. He's now 37 years old.
He made his debut with the White Sox in 2009 and was an integral part of the Nationals' World Series run in 2019, serving as their closer once being acquired.
Lifetime, he's a 65-45 pitcher with a 3.74 ERA. He served as a starter for some portions of his career, even winning 16 games with the 2011 Diamondbacks.
He made 17 career postseason appearances as well, pitching to a 1-2 record a 6.00 ERA. Hudson had four playoff saves for the Nats in 2019.
