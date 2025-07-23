Shohei Ohtani Bolts Past Franchise Legend and Hall of Famer on Historic List
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost 10-7 against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night, dropping their fourth out of five games since the All-Star break.
The Dodgers still lead the National League West at 59-43, but the lead is more tenuous, as it's down to 3.5 games over the San Diego Padres.
Despite the loss, it was another historic night for Shohei Ohtani, who went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs. The home run was his 36th, and it pulled him within three of the overall league lead. Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners leads with 39.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most home runs in team’s first 102 games, Dodgers history:
2025 Shohei Ohtani: 36
1955 Duke Snider: 35
2019 Cody Bellinger: 34
2000 Gary Sheffield: 34
Snider spent 18 years in the big leagues with the Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and the San Francisco Giants. He hit .295 for his career with a .380 on-base percentage, blasting 407 home runs and driving in 1,333 runs. He led the major leagues in runs twice, RBIs once and slugging percentage once. He also led the National League in homers with 43 in 1956. An eight-time All-Star, he was also a two-time World Series champion.
Ohtani is now hitting .274 this season, and his 36 home runs pair with 69 RBIs.
The Dodgers and Twins will play again on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET. Tyler Glasnow will get the start for LA while Chris Paddack takes the ball for the Twins, who are 49-52.
